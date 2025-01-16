We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) standing at $50.81, reflecting a +1.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 8.14% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 6.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of MPLX LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.03, showcasing a 6.36% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.06 billion, up 3.01% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. At present, MPLX LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MPLX LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.93, so one might conclude that MPLX LP is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that MPLX has a PEG ratio of 2.27 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.26.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.