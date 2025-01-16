We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $149, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.
The discount retailer's stock has climbed by 0.28% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ross Stores in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.34%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.92 billion, indicating a 1.77% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.17 per share and revenue of $21.13 billion, indicating changes of +10.97% and +3.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ross Stores. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Ross Stores is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Ross Stores is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.13. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.35.
It is also worth noting that ROST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.