Image: Bigstock
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $38.34, indicating a +0.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 12.29% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 3, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.41, showcasing a 920% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.82 billion, down 2.87% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $15.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1172.73% and -4.93%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.77.
We can additionally observe that KD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 6.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
