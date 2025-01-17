Back to top

Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) Soars 6.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.2% higher at $26.63. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Life Time jumped after the company posted better-than-expected preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024. Attributes of Life Time's expanding membership base, improved retention rates, and enhanced operating efficiency are likely to have added to the positives. Going forward, Life Time projects 12.2% revenue growth for fiscal 2025, supported by plans to open 10-12 new centers and further operational enhancements.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -31.6%. Revenues are expected to be $641.59 million, up 14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Life Time Group Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LTH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Life Time Group Holdings is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Vail Resorts (MTN - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.5% lower at $180.05. MTN has returned 1.4% in the past month.

For Vail Resorts, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.2% over the past month to $6.39. This represents a change of +10.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Vail Resorts currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


