Will CRL Stock Gain From Integration of Akron Bio's CSS Product Line?

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ( CRL Quick Quote CRL - Free Report) has announced the integration of Akron Bio’s (Akron) Closed System Solutions (CSS) line of liquid cytokines produced under current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) into its Cell Therapy Flex Platform for Process Development. The integration enhances closed system processing, which streamlines operations, minimizes risk and improves process robustness.
The latest development is expected to strongly boost Charles River’s Manufacturing segment.
Potential CRL Stock Trend Following the News
After yesterday’s announcement, Charles River shares lost 4.6%, closing at $165.80. On a promising note, the Manufacturing segment continues to perform well, with the CDMO business experiencing strong client interest and booking activity within cell therapy. Biologics Testing business benefits from the robust demand for core testing activities. Demand for Endosafe testing consumables and improved instrument placement is driving growth in the Microbial Solutions business. Henceforth, we expect the latest news to boost market sentiment toward CRL stock.
Charles River has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 6.07% compares favorably with the industry’s 3.59%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.35%.
More on CRL’s New Collaboration
Charles River’s Cell Therapy Flex Platform was designed as an off-the-shelf solution for Cell Therapy Process Development, offering ready-to-use platforms and protocols validated for autologous CAR-T and TCR-T cells therapies to minimize risk, reduce cost and speed up development timelines. Automated platforms with closed systems have protocols ranging from cell selection and expansion to electroporation and wash/concentration to fill and finish.
Cytokines are essential in enhancing CAR-T and TCR-T cell therapies. Charles River’s Cell Therapy Flex Platform has incorporated Akron’s CGMP liquid cytokines, including rHu IL-2, IL-7, IL-15 and IL-21, which are now available in proprietary liquid formulations that maintain the stability of these proteins at 2-8°C. These materials are ready-to-use, available in single-use bags with weldable tubing, thereby minimizing the risk of operator error while enabling rapid, seamless aseptic media formulation.
Industry Prospects Favoring Charles River Per a research report, the global cytokine market was valued at $90.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a compound annual rate of 8.6% through 2031. Demand for cytokine is expected to be driven by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growth in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. More Updates From Charles River
In December 2024, the company launched the Charles River Incubator Program (CIP). Building on the success of the global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Accelerator Program (CAP), CIP focuses on nurturing innovative start-up and early-stage biotechnology companies. The program focuses on forming a strong foundation for commercial viability as its participants gain momentum with the goal of imparting cost-effective, consultative regulatory and quality expertise, personnel training initiatives and enabling access to laboratory space and equipment.
CRL Stock Price Performance
Over the past 30 days. Charles River shares have lost 9.6% against the
CRL's Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
