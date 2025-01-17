Is SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the SoFi Select 500 ETF (
SFY Quick Quote SFY - Free Report) debuted on 04/11/2019, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $975.85 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. SFY is managed by Sofi. Before fees and expenses, SFY seeks to match the performance of the SOLACTIVE SOFI US 500 GROWTH INDEX .
The Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth Index follows a rules-based methodology that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest U.S.-listed companies weighted based on a proprietary mix of their market capitalization and fundamental factors.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.05%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
SFY's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.47%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
SFY's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 42.10% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) accounts for about 15.80% of the fund's total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) .
SFY's top 10 holdings account for about 45.22% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the SoFi Select 500 ETF return is roughly 1.03% so far, and is up about 30.98% over the last 12 months (as of 01/17/2025). SFY has traded between $84.45 and $113.87 in this past 52-week period.
SFY has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 19.19% for the trailing three-year period. With about 502 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SoFi Select 500 ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Growth ETF (
VUG Quick Quote VUG - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $156.54 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $319.70 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Is SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY - Free Report) debuted on 04/11/2019, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $975.85 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. SFY is managed by Sofi. Before fees and expenses, SFY seeks to match the performance of the SOLACTIVE SOFI US 500 GROWTH INDEX .
The Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth Index follows a rules-based methodology that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest U.S.-listed companies weighted based on a proprietary mix of their market capitalization and fundamental factors.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.05%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
SFY's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.47%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
SFY's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 42.10% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (NVDA - Free Report) accounts for about 15.80% of the fund's total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN - Free Report) .
SFY's top 10 holdings account for about 45.22% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the SoFi Select 500 ETF return is roughly 1.03% so far, and is up about 30.98% over the last 12 months (as of 01/17/2025). SFY has traded between $84.45 and $113.87 in this past 52-week period.
SFY has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 19.19% for the trailing three-year period. With about 502 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SoFi Select 500 ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ - Free Report) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $156.54 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $319.70 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.