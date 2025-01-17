We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Natural Gas is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $451.88 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market. FCG seeks to match the performance of the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index before fees and expenses.
The ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index is an equal-weighted index comprised of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.51%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 98% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Hess Midstream Lp (class A) (HESM - Free Report) accounts for about 4.65% of total assets, followed by Western Midstream Partners Lp (WES - Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 41.61% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF return is roughly 9.99% so far, and was up about 20.47% over the last 12 months (as of 01/17/2025). FCG has traded between $22.62 and $28.34 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.79 and standard deviation of 32.23% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 44 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust Natural Gas ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FCG is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Range Global LNG Ecosystem Index ETF (LNGZ - Free Report) tracks RANGE GLOBAL LNG ECOSYSTEM INDEX. The fund has $2.76 million in assets. LNGZ has an expense ratio of 0.85%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.