See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
UiPath, Inc. (PATH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
UiPath, Inc. (PATH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
SYMBOTIC INC (SYM) Surges 18.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) shares soared 18.9% in the last trading session to close at $31.82. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11.7% gain over the past four weeks.
The stock recorded this price increase as the company announced the acquisition of Walmart’s Advanced Systems and Robotics business, expanding their long-standing relationship. Walmart will pay Symbiotic $520 million to develop, build and deploy an advanced solution that automates its Accelerated Pickup and Delivery centers with an initial order covering hundreds of stores.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -100%. Revenues are expected to be $491.49 million, up 33.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For SYMBOTIC INC, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SYM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
SYMBOTIC INC belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, UiPath (PATH - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.2% lower at $13.35. Over the past month, PATH has returned 3.1%.
For UiPath
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.19. This represents a change of -13.6% from what the company reported a year ago. UiPath currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).