We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
If You Invested $1000 in Cintas a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CTAS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Cintas' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Cintas' main business drivers. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Cintas Corporation provides specialized services to businesses of all types throughout North America. It also operates in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company designs, manufactures, implements corporate identity uniform programs, and provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products and first aid and safety products for diversified businesses.
Notably, the company provides products and services through distribution and retail channels to small service and manufacturing companies as well as leading corporations.
The company primarily reports revenues under two operating segments — Uniform Rental and Facility Services, and First Aid and Safety Services.
Uniform Rental and Facility Services (77.8% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment includes rental, and servicing of uniforms, mats and towels as well as the provision for restroom supplies, and other facility products and services. Further, selling items from catalogs to customer routes are reported under this segment.
First Aid and Safety Services (11.2% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment includes the sale and servicing of first aid products, safety products and training to customers.
Businesses, with Uniform Direct Sale and Fire Protection Services, are included in All Other. Revenues generated from All Other businesses represented 11% of fiscal 2024 revenues.
It's worth mentioning here that results of First Aid and Safety Services segment and All Other businesses are grouped under Other Services in Cintas' income statement.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Cintas a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $10,036.49, or a 903.65% gain, as of January 17, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 194.01% and gold's return of 112.43% over the same time frame.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for CTAS.
Cintas is well-positioned to benefit from the solid momentum across its segments. Penetration of additional products and services into existing customers is aiding the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment. Improved demand for AED Rentals and WaterBreak products is driving the First Aid and Safety Services segment. The company's investments in technology and automation hold promise. The successive acquisitions of Paris Uniform and SITEX sparked optimism in the stock. Also, handsome rewards to its shareholders add to the stock’s appeal. However, the rising cost of sales due to higher material and labor costs and increasing selling and administrative expenses poses a threat to the company’s bottom line. The high debt level is an added concern for Cintas. Given the company’s diverse presence, forex woes may hurt its performance.Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 8.35%, and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.