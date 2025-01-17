See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Surges 18.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 18.5% higher at $6.16. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 28.7% gain over the past four weeks.
EOSE shares jumped on the company’s announcement that it expects to deliver on its revised 2024 revenue guidance of $15 million supported by increased customer deliveries during the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, the company encountered a supply-chain delivery delay in receiving new Z3 inline enclosures from a key supplier, which had significantly impacted revenues. This issue has been solved. For 2025, Eos Energy projects revenues to be between $150 million and $190 million, almost 10 times the 2024 level.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -62.5%. Revenues are expected to be $6.25 million, down 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Eos Energy Enterprises, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EOSE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Eos Energy Enterprises is part of the Zacks Industrial Services industry. W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $1,110.35. GWW has returned 0.2% in the past month.
W.W. Grainger's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $9.77. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +17.3%. W.W. Grainger currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).