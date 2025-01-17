FUJIY Boosts Magnification & Clarity With New FUJINON Binoculars

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ( FUJIY Quick Quote FUJIY - Free Report) recently announced its latest innovations in the FUJINON TECHNO-STABI binocular series, the TS-L 1640 and TS-L 2040, which will be launched globally at the end of January 2025. Combining powerful image stabilization with cutting-edge optical technology and a lightweight design, the TS-L 1640 and TS-L 2040 are ideal for activities ranging from bird watching and wildlife observation to concerts and outdoor adventures. The TS-L 1640 and TS-L 2040 boast the highest magnification levels in the FUJINON TECHNO-STABI series, with 16x and 20x magnification, respectively. These magnification levels eliminate the need for additional scopes or tripods, enabling users to observe distant objects with precision. Both models are equipped with a powerful image stabilization system, which offers a correction angle of ±3°. This feature is beneficial during sports events or concerts, where a steady image allows users to see the faces of athletes or performers, even from large venues. The inclusion of ED lenses (extra-low dispersion glass) ensures that the TS-L 1640 and TS-L 2040 deliver high optical performance. These lenses minimize axial chromatic aberration, significantly reducing fringing around subjects and providing bright and sharp images. This capability is useful in challenging viewing conditions, such as spotting birds against a high-contrast background like snow or water. FUJIY’s Binoculars Boast Long Battery Life, Ease of Use
Despite incorporating large 40mm objective lenses, these binoculars are lightweight, weighing around 856g for the TS-L 1640 and 853g for the TS-L 2040. The sleek design matches FUJIY’s “X Series” mirrorless digital cameras, which are known for their great quality. These binoculars are a perfect visual match when accompanied by the camera. The smooth, minimalistic design not only enhances visual appeal but also makes the binoculars easy to store in cases or bags.
A finely textured arc-shaped grip at the bottom ensures secure one-handed handling. For added convenience, both a hand strap and a neck strap are included, allowing users to choose their preferred carrying method. The hand strap can also be attached to either side, catering to individual preferences. With image stabilization activated, the binoculars can operate continuously for up to 30 hours using just two AAA batteries. To further conserve battery life, the binoculars include a 60-minute auto-off function, ensuring that they remain ready for use even if users forget to turn it off. The smooth, protrusion-free battery compartment on the right side enhances the overall handling and design. With an IPX7 water resistance rating, the TS-L series can withstand submersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. This tough durability ensures reliable performance in challenging outdoor conditions, such as at the sea, in rivers, or under harsh environmental settings. Tokyo-based FUJIFILM offers diverse businesses in imaging, healthcare and advanced materials. The company reported fiscal second-quarter revenues of ¥765.7 billion, up 5.2% year over year. However, a heavy debt load and uncertain macroeconomic conditions pose challenges. Reduced exports of Office Solutions to the United States and Europe due to MFP inventory adjustments and discontinued low-profit printers are concerning. FUJIY’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
FUJIY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have declined 1.2% in the past year compared with the
sub-industry's loss of 17.7%.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge.
