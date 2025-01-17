American Superconductor Corporation ( AMSC Quick Quote AMSC - Free Report) has been a standout performer, delivering an eye-popping 185.1% return over the past year. This performance has outshone not only the broader Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry but also the S&P 500 and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLK Quick Quote XLK - Free Report) ETF.
AMSC Stock Soars 185% in a Year: Should You Hold or Book Profits?
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC - Free Report) has been a standout performer, delivering an eye-popping 185.1% return over the past year. This performance has outshone not only the broader Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry but also the S&P 500 and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK - Free Report) ETF.
American Superconductor shares have outperformed other players in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry space, including Ballard Power Systems (BLDP - Free Report) and OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) . While the rally has been remarkable, the key question now is whether the AMSC stock still has room to run or if it is time to lock in gains.
Renewable Energy Boom: AMSC’s Competitive Advantage
American Superconductor’s success is rooted in its strategic positioning within the booming renewable energy and grid modernization sectors. The company’s cutting-edge portfolio, including advanced grid interconnection systems, high-temperature superconductor cables and wind turbine designs, aligns perfectly with the global shift toward clean energy and resilient power grids.
Recent contract wins exemplify American Superconductor's ability to secure steady revenue streams. Notable deals include a $75-million agreement with the Royal Canadian Navy and a $12-million follow-on order from wind energy leader InoxWinds. These contracts not only strengthen its financials but also reinforce confidence in its execution capabilities.
American Superconductor’s Strategic Moves Drive Market Reach
AMSC’s diversified offerings cater to a broad range of industries, including utilities, renewables and defense. The company’s D-VAR systems, which stabilize power grids and advanced wind turbine designs, continue to see strong demand. Its recent acquisition of NWL expands its footprint in the military and industrial markets.
With global defense budgets on the rise, American Superconductor’s marine systems are well-positioned to benefit from increased naval investments. These systems address critical challenges for naval fleets, opening up growth opportunities in the defense sector.
AMSC’s Long-Term Growth Potential
American Superconductor’s financial performance solidifies its growth narrative. The company reported a 60.3% year-over-year increase in revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to $54.5 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates continued robust growth for AMSC, with revenues expected to rise 44.7% in fiscal 2025 and 19.6% in fiscal 2026. Earnings per share is forecast to jump from 2 cents in fiscal 2024 to 50 cents in fiscal 2025 and 55 cents in fiscal 2026.
American Superconductor has also consistently surpassed earnings expectations, with an average surprise of 328.2% over the past four quarters. Its focus on innovation, particularly in high-temperature superconductor cables and electrical control systems, positions the company to remain a key player in rapidly evolving markets.
AMSC’s Valuation: Cause of Caution
While American Superconductor’s fundamentals are strong, its valuation raises concerns. The stock’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio stands at 4.5, significantly higher than the industry average of 2.47. This premium reflects its technological edge and market leadership but also suggests limited upside in the near term. The Zacks Value Style Score of F further underscores the stock’s stretched valuation.
Final Take: Why Holding Makes Sense
AMSC’s meteoric rise highlights its strong market presence and ability to capitalize on high-growth sectors like renewable energy and defense. Its strategic moves, innovative solutions and robust financial performance make it a compelling investment for the long term.
However, given its premium valuation, caution is warranted. For investors already holding the stock, staying invested is a prudent strategy. American Superconductor’s leadership in clean energy and grid modernization, coupled with growing defense opportunities, suggests that the company is well-positioned to deliver sustained growth. Holding the stock allows investors to benefit from these tailwinds while reassessing valuation metrics over time.
American Superconductor carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.