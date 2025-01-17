We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Strength Seen in Matrix Service (MTRX): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Matrix Service (MTRX - Free Report) shares soared 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $14.34. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.2% gain over the past four weeks.
The surge can be attributed to Matrix’s specialization in providing engineering, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services to the energy industry. Notably, the company’s Utility and Power Infrastructure services includes LNG Peak Shaving Facilities used for the storage of liquefied natural gas that can be used in periods of peak demand. With the global demand for LNG projected to rise, these facilities should experience increased demand, contributing to a more reliable energy supply. The company also specializes in providing maintenance services for refineries, renewable fuel facilities and natural gas storage and processing facilities. These services are essential for maintaining the reliability and efficiency of existing energy infrastructure. As the global energy demand continues to grow, the need for robust and efficient energy infrastructure will also rise, creating a sustained demand for Matrix Service Company’s services. The consistent demand for MTRX’s infrastructure and maintenance services has been a key growth driver for the company.
This energy services company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -27.8%. Revenues are expected to be $188.3 million, up 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Matrix Service, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MTRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Matrix Service belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, Kodiak Gas Services (KGS - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 2% higher at $47.05. Over the past month, KGS has returned 19.6%.
For Kodiak Gas
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.26. This represents a change of +36.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Kodiak Gas currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).