CSX's Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
CSX Corporation (CSX - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 23, 2025, after market close.
CSX has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed once, the average beat being 0.6%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for CSX this earnings season.
CSX’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.58 billion, indicating a 2.6% decline year over year.
The top line in the fourth quarter is expected to decrease moderately, by around $200 million, due to lower fuel prices and weaker coal markets.
Our Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 Merchandise revenues of $2.24 billion implies growth of 2.8% year over year. Our estimate for Intermodal revenues of $531.2 million implies a decline of 3.6% year over year. Our estimate for Coal revenues of $529.7 million suggests a decline of 14.6% year over year.
Moreover, a downturn in the trucking market, supply chain disruptions and network-related issues are anticipated to have posed a significant threat to the company in the December-end quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CSX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
CSX has an Earnings ESP of -0.64% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors might want to consider, as our model shows that it has the right combination of elements to beat third-quarter 2024 earnings.
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.27% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. AAL is set to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 23, 2025.

AAL has an encouraging earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters and missing once. The average miss is 124.4%.
AAL has an encouraging earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters and missing once. The average miss is 124.4%.
JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.73% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. JBLU is slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 28, 2025.
JBLU has an encouraging earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The average beat is 0.3%.