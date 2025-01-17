We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp (GBCI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $221.85 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Glacier Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 63.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65.2% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Non-accrual loans' to reach $21.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.82 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Total non-performing assets' stands at $28.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.63 million.
Analysts expect 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' to come in at $25.93 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26.37 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $34.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.87 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $187.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $166.46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent)' will reach $191.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $170.07 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Glacier Bancorp here>>>
Over the past month, Glacier Bancorp shares have recorded returns of +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GBCI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.