Seeking Clues to Atlantic Union (AUB) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Atlantic Union (AUB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $221.07 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 6.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Atlantic Union metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 54.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.8%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' at $22.11 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.68 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Loan-related interest rate swap fees' of $2.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.59 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (FTE)' reaching $189.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $157.26 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Fiduciary and asset management fees' will reach $6.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Other operating Income' to come in at $3.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.95 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should come in at $9.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.66 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Bank owned life insurance income' will likely reach $3.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.09 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $31.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.96 million.
Over the past month, Atlantic Union shares have recorded returns of +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AUB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.