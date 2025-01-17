Back to top

Curious about Union Pacific (UNP) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.15 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Union Pacific metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Freight Revenues- Bulk' will reach $1.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Other revenues' reaching $354.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Freight Revenues- Industrial Products' should come in at $2.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Freight Revenues- Premium' of $1.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Ratio' to reach 60.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average revenue per car - Bulk' will likely reach $3,705.11. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,712.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue Carloads - Bulk' will reach 491.64 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 522 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average revenue per car - Industrial Products' stands at $3,793.21. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,742 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average revenue per car - Premium' at $1,736.80. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,824 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Carloads - Premium' should arrive at 1.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 979 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average revenue per car' will reach $2,738.40. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,822.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Carloads - Total' to come in at 2.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.06 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Union Pacific here>>>

Over the past month, Union Pacific shares have recorded returns of +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.


