Image: Bigstock

Curious about McCormick (MKC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from McCormick (MKC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, indicating a decline of 9.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.77 billion, representing an increase of 0.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific McCormick metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Flavor Solutions' to reach $704.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Consumer' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income excluding special charges and transaction and integration expenses- Flavor Solutions' stands at $79.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $76.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income excluding special charges and transaction and integration expenses- Consumer' will likely reach $230.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $235.20 million in the same quarter last year.

McCormick shares have witnessed a change of -5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MKC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.


