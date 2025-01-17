Datadog Rises 15% in 6 Months: Time to Add This Cloud Computing Star?

Datadog ( DDOG Quick Quote DDOG - Free Report) has emerged as a formidable leader in the cloud monitoring and security space, with its stock rallying 15.1% over the past six months. Despite operating in a competitive landscape with established players like New Relic, Dynatrace and Splunk, DDOG has successfully differentiated itself through its unified platform approach and comprehensive multi-cloud integrations. At the heart of Datadog's strategy is its ability to provide comprehensive visibility across multi-cloud infrastructures. By integrating deeply with Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) -owned Amazon Web Services, Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) -owned Google Cloud and Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) Azure, Datadog enables organizations to monitor, analyze and optimize their entire cloud ecosystem from a single platform. This unified approach is particularly valuable as businesses increasingly adopt hybrid and multi-cloud strategies to enhance flexibility and avoid vendor lock-in. 6-Month Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Expanding Product Portfolio
The company's success is largely attributed to its comprehensive product portfolio and continuous innovation. With 23 products in its arsenal, 15 have already surpassed $10 million in ARR, including cloud security products, CI Visibility and Cloud Cost Management. The strategic expansion into MongoDB database monitoring, covering all five major database types — MongoDB, Postgres, MySQL, SQL Server and Oracle — positions Datadog as a comprehensive solution provider for modern cloud environments.
AI Integration Drives Growth
Datadog is effectively capitalizing on the artificial intelligence wave, with AI-native customers now representing more than 6% of ARR, up significantly from 2.5% a year ago. This segment contributed approximately 4 percentage points to year-over-year growth in the third quarter, highlighting the company's strong positioning in the AI infrastructure monitoring space. About 3,000 customers are using one or more Datadog AI integrations, with hundreds already utilizing LLM observability products, indicating strong market adoption of its AI-focused solutions.
Impressive Customer Metrics and Valuation
The company's enterprise strategy continues to yield strong results, with about 3,490 customers generating ARR of $100,000 or more, up from 3,130 year over year. These high-value customers now represent approximately 88% of ARR. Platform adoption metrics show impressive momentum, with 83% of customers using two or more products, 49% using four or more products, and 26% utilizing six or more products, up from 21% a year ago.
While the stock trades at a premium with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 14.41 compared to the broader Zacks Internet - Software industry, this valuation appears justified given Datadog's strong revenue growth trajectory and expanding customer base. DDOG’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Financial Strength and Outlook
Datadog maintains a robust financial position with $3.2 billion in cash and marketable securities as of Sept. 30, 2024. The company's non-GAAP operating margin improved to 25% in third-quarter 2024, demonstrating strong operational efficiency. For fourth-quarter 2024, management projects revenues between $709 million and $713 million, suggesting continued growth momentum. The full-year 2024 outlook of $2.656-$2.660 billion in revenues reflects the company's strong market position and execution capabilities.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues and earnings is pegged at $2.66 billion and $1.76 per share, respectively. This indicates a year-over-year improvement of 24.9% in the top line and 33.3% in the bottom line. The earnings estimate has moved north by a penny over the past 30 days.
The company's modern approach to Cloud SIEM has gained significant traction, with major organizations, including Lenovo, FanDuel, Carvana and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, adopting the solution. The introduction of Datadog OnCall, even in limited availability, has received strong customer interest, positioning the company well in the cloud service management space. The company's continuous innovation in AI observability and security solutions sets it apart from competitors.
Investment Thesis for 2025
Looking ahead to 2025, several factors make Datadog an attractive investment opportunity. First, its recognition as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms for the fourth consecutive year reinforces its market leadership. Second, the company's strong foothold in AI infrastructure monitoring positions it well to capitalize on the growing AI adoption trend. Third, the continuous expansion of product capabilities and integration features suggests sustained competitive advantages.
Investment Recommendation
Given Datadog's strong market position, product innovation, growing AI capabilities and solid financial performance, the stock presents a compelling buying opportunity for 2025. The company's ability to execute on its growth strategy, coupled with the expanding market opportunity in cloud monitoring and security, positions it well for continued success. The stable net revenue retention rate in the mid-110s and growing enterprise customer base provide visibility into future growth.
For investors looking to gain exposure to the cloud computing and AI infrastructure monitoring space, Datadog represents a strong investment opportunity. The company's broad product portfolio, strategic positioning in high-growth areas, and strong financial health make it an attractive addition to growth-oriented portfolios. While investors should consider their risk tolerance and investment timeline, Datadog's fundamental strengths and market opportunity make it a compelling buy for 2025. DDOG stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
