Virtu Financial (VIRT) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
From a technical perspective, Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. VIRT recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
Over the past four weeks, VIRT has gained 6.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
Once investors consider VIRT's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Investors should think about putting VIRT on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.