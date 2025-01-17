Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Alaska Air Group (ALK) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) . ALK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.10 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.42. Over the last 12 months, ALK's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.88 and as low as 6.38, with a median of 8.

Investors will also notice that ALK has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ALK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.80. Over the past 52 weeks, ALK's PEG has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.57.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ALK's P/B ratio of 1.89. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.96. Over the past year, ALK's P/B has been as high as 1.93 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.28.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Alaska Air Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ALK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


