Is Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) . IFS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.94 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.12. Over the past 52 weeks, IFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.57 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 6.38.

Investors should also note that IFS holds a PEG ratio of 0.27. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. IFS's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.72. Over the past 52 weeks, IFS's PEG has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.25.

Finally, our model also underscores that IFS has a P/CF ratio of 8.40. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. IFS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.84. IFS's P/CF has been as high as 8.96 and as low as 6.67, with a median of 7.73, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Intercorp Financial Services's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IFS is an impressive value stock right now.


