Should Value Investors Buy Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) . BY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that BY has a P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.28. Over the past year, BY's P/B has been as high as 1.30 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.04.

Finally, we should also recognize that BY has a P/CF ratio of 10.66. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 24.02. Over the past 52 weeks, BY's P/CF has been as high as 12.08 and as low as 7.98, with a median of 9.65.

Another great Banks - Northeast stock you could consider is Eagle Bancorp (EGBN - Free Report) , which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Eagle Bancorp also has a P/B ratio of 0.61 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.28. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.74, as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.56.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Byline Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BY and EGBN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.


