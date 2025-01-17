We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Has Solaris Resources Inc. (SLSR) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Solaris Resources Inc. (SLSR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Solaris Resources Inc. is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 235 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Solaris Resources Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLSR's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, SLSR has returned 12.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 8.7% on average. As we can see, Solaris Resources Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14%.
The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 26.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Solaris Resources Inc. belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.7% this year, meaning that SLSR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Vizsla Silver Corp. however, belongs to the Mining - Silver industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #10. The industry has moved +28.9% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Solaris Resources Inc. and Vizsla Silver Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.