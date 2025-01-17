See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has National Fuel Gas (NFG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
National Fuel Gas is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. National Fuel Gas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFG's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, NFG has returned 11.9% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 10.2%. As we can see, National Fuel Gas is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.4%.
The consensus estimate for TXO Partners LP's current year EPS has increased 23.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, National Fuel Gas is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.4% so far this year, so NFG is performing better in this area.
TXO Partners LP, however, belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #192. The industry has moved +15.2% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on National Fuel Gas and TXO Partners LP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.