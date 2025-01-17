See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Is ThredUp (TDUP) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ThredUp (TDUP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
ThredUp is one of 181 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ThredUp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDUP's full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, TDUP has returned 56.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 3.5%. As we can see, ThredUp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.3%.
The consensus estimate for Warby Parker Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, ThredUp is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, so TDUP is performing better in this area. Warby Parker Inc. is also part of the same industry.
ThredUp and Warby Parker Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.