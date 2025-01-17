Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1010 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adaptive Biotechnologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADPT's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ADPT has moved about 15.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.8%. This means that Adaptive Biotechnologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.9%.

In Bio-Rad Laboratories' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adaptive Biotechnologies is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 512 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.6% so far this year, meaning that ADPT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bio-Rad Laboratories falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 82 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.1%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies and Bio-Rad Laboratories could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) - free report >>

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors