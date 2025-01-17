See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Adaptive Biotechnologies is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1010 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adaptive Biotechnologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADPT's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ADPT has moved about 15.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.8%. This means that Adaptive Biotechnologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.9%.
In Bio-Rad Laboratories' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Adaptive Biotechnologies is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 512 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.6% so far this year, meaning that ADPT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Bio-Rad Laboratories falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 82 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.1%.
Adaptive Biotechnologies and Bio-Rad Laboratories could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.