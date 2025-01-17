Ciena Stock Soars 69% in the Past 6 Months: Will the Uptrend Continue?

Ciena Corporation ( CIEN Quick Quote CIEN - Free Report) stock has proved to be resilient amid a volatile market environment with a 69.3% gain in the past six months, outperforming the industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite’s growth 68.9%, 5.6% and 7.6%, respectively. The stock has risen 28.5% in the past three months. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It closed the last trading session at $84.04, down from its 52-week high of $91.82. Does this recent pullback indicate a buying opportunity? Let's analyze the pros and cons of CIEN and decide on the optimal strategy for your portfolio.
AI and 5G Expansion Bode Well for CIEN
Ciena is witnessing encouraging signs in the market, including improvements in customer spending owing to the rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. It continues to benefit from higher network traffic and demand for bandwidth mainly attributed to increasing AI technology use cases. Fueled by robust demand for its solutions in cloud and AI-driven markets, Ciena announced a revised set of long-term targets covering fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2027. It expects significant investments from cloud providers in capital expenditures to bolster AI networks as demand increases.
Ciena projects an average annual revenue growth of 8% to 11% over the next three years, up from the previous view of 6% to 8%. Ciena aims to enhance its operating efficiency by increasing profit margins and managing the growth of operating expenses more effectively. The company is targeting an adjusted operating margin of 15% to 16% by fiscal 2027. In addition, Ciena expects to generate an annual free cash flow equivalent to 55% to 60% of its adjusted operating income over the next three years.
Moreover, the company is expanding its capacity to support metro and edge strategies, driven by increased service provider investments in network upgrades. Also, Ciena aims to address the growing market opportunity to transform the edge, including 5G networks and cloud environment by investing in routing and switching. The buyout of AT&T’s Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology in September 2021 has aided in the expansion of its global footprint. It has one of the largest optical research and development investment capacities in the industry, which enables it to deliver cutting-edge innovation at the best time to market.
The company has added several new products and capabilities to its 5G Network Solutions portfolio that are aimed at reducing network complexity and accelerating operators’ migration from 4G to 5G. Ciena’s WaveLogic Drives Growth
Ciena is gaining from increased network traffic, higher bandwidth demand and cloud adoption. In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, the company added 29 new customers for WaveLogic 5 Nano 400G coherent pluggables, bringing the total customer count to more than 150. Direct Cloud Provider revenues jumped 53% sequentially, driven by new customer wins from major cloud providers across terrestrial, submarine and coherent pluggable applications. The company’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) is gaining steady traction. It has now become generally available, solidifying Ciena’s position as the only provider of 1.6 terabit capable coherent modems in the market, further enhancing its technological leadership. Revenues from WL6e was recognized in the fiscal fourth quarter, with shipments made to multiple customers, including Verizon, euNetworks and One New Zealand that have also publicly announced their trials and deployments.
Recently, the company’s WL6e was deployed by Southern Cross Cable Limited to achieve a milestone of connecting the world's first transpacific 1 Tb/s single-carrier wavelength across its 13,500-kilometer live production network. The WL6e technology delivered seamless performance at 1 Tb/s over the longest single optical submarine cable segment globally.
CIEN’s Technical Indicators & Valuation
Ciena presents a compelling investment opportunity with its attractive forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, lower than the industry average of 44.65 a year ago.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technical indicators are also supportive of CIEN’s strong performance. The stock is trading above its 50 and 100-day moving averages, indicating upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength indicates positive market perception and confidence in its growth prospects.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Ciena Faces Several Challenges
Ciena operates in an intensely competitive market for the sale of communications networking equipment, software and services. The company has a small market share relative to many of its competitors, which include Cisco, Huawei, Nokia, Juniper Networks and ZTE. Small vendors are resorting to aggressive pricing to gain market share. We believe that cut-throat competition is a major obstacle for the company in achieving significant growth within the industry. Management also remains wary of the supply chain challenges.
Customer concentration is a concern. A bulk of its revenues is concentrated among a few large global communications service providers. Given the competitive nature of the industry, the loss of any one of its key customers could severely impact the company's performance. Two 10%-plus customers represented 31.2% and 25.1% of the top line in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Increasing expense also remain a concern as it can put pressure on profitability. Adjusted operating expenses were $355 million, up 5.1% in the last reported quarter.
How Should Investors Play CIEN Stock?
Ciena is well-poised to gain from the increasing demand for its solutions driven by 5G and AI proliferation. However, stiff competition, supply chain challenges and increasing costs keep us on the sidelines. Consequently, it might not be prudent to bet on the stock at the moment.
At present, CIEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) and Intrusion Inc. ( INTZ Quick Quote INTZ - Free Report) . UI and IDCC presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas INTZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can . see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $7.30. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its shares have surged 146.2% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 39.6% in the past six months.
INTZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 43.06%. In the last reported quarter, Intrusion delivered an earnings surprise of 16.67%. Its shares have surged 91.7% in the past six months.
Image: Bigstock
Ciena Stock Soars 69% in the Past 6 Months: Will the Uptrend Continue?
Ciena Corporation (CIEN - Free Report) stock has proved to be resilient amid a volatile market environment with a 69.3% gain in the past six months, outperforming the industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite’s growth 68.9%, 5.6% and 7.6%, respectively. The stock has risen 28.5% in the past three months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It closed the last trading session at $84.04, down from its 52-week high of $91.82. Does this recent pullback indicate a buying opportunity? Let's analyze the pros and cons of CIEN and decide on the optimal strategy for your portfolio.
AI and 5G Expansion Bode Well for CIEN
Ciena is witnessing encouraging signs in the market, including improvements in customer spending owing to the rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. It continues to benefit from higher network traffic and demand for bandwidth mainly attributed to increasing AI technology use cases. Fueled by robust demand for its solutions in cloud and AI-driven markets, Ciena announced a revised set of long-term targets covering fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2027. It expects significant investments from cloud providers in capital expenditures to bolster AI networks as demand increases.
Ciena projects an average annual revenue growth of 8% to 11% over the next three years, up from the previous view of 6% to 8%. Ciena aims to enhance its operating efficiency by increasing profit margins and managing the growth of operating expenses more effectively. The company is targeting an adjusted operating margin of 15% to 16% by fiscal 2027. In addition, Ciena expects to generate an annual free cash flow equivalent to 55% to 60% of its adjusted operating income over the next three years.
Moreover, the company is expanding its capacity to support metro and edge strategies, driven by increased service provider investments in network upgrades. Also, Ciena aims to address the growing market opportunity to transform the edge, including 5G networks and cloud environment by investing in routing and switching. The buyout of AT&T’s Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology in September 2021 has aided in the expansion of its global footprint. It has one of the largest optical research and development investment capacities in the industry, which enables it to deliver cutting-edge innovation at the best time to market.
The company has added several new products and capabilities to its 5G Network Solutions portfolio that are aimed at reducing network complexity and accelerating operators’ migration from 4G to 5G.
Ciena’s WaveLogic Drives Growth
Ciena is gaining from increased network traffic, higher bandwidth demand and cloud adoption. In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, the company added 29 new customers for WaveLogic 5 Nano 400G coherent pluggables, bringing the total customer count to more than 150. Direct Cloud Provider revenues jumped 53% sequentially, driven by new customer wins from major cloud providers across terrestrial, submarine and coherent pluggable applications. The company’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) is gaining steady traction. It has now become generally available, solidifying Ciena’s position as the only provider of 1.6 terabit capable coherent modems in the market, further enhancing its technological leadership. Revenues from WL6e was recognized in the fiscal fourth quarter, with shipments made to multiple customers, including Verizon, euNetworks and One New Zealand that have also publicly announced their trials and deployments.
Recently, the company’s WL6e was deployed by Southern Cross Cable Limited to achieve a milestone of connecting the world's first transpacific 1 Tb/s single-carrier wavelength across its 13,500-kilometer live production network. The WL6e technology delivered seamless performance at 1 Tb/s over the longest single optical submarine cable segment globally.
CIEN’s Technical Indicators & Valuation
Ciena presents a compelling investment opportunity with its attractive forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, lower than the industry average of 44.65 a year ago.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technical indicators are also supportive of CIEN’s strong performance. The stock is trading above its 50 and 100-day moving averages, indicating upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength indicates positive market perception and confidence in its growth prospects.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Ciena Faces Several Challenges
Ciena operates in an intensely competitive market for the sale of communications networking equipment, software and services. The company has a small market share relative to many of its competitors, which include Cisco, Huawei, Nokia, Juniper Networks and ZTE. Small vendors are resorting to aggressive pricing to gain market share. We believe that cut-throat competition is a major obstacle for the company in achieving significant growth within the industry. Management also remains wary of the supply chain challenges.
Customer concentration is a concern. A bulk of its revenues is concentrated among a few large global communications service providers. Given the competitive nature of the industry, the loss of any one of its key customers could severely impact the company's performance. Two 10%-plus customers represented 31.2% and 25.1% of the top line in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Increasing expense also remain a concern as it can put pressure on profitability. Adjusted operating expenses were $355 million, up 5.1% in the last reported quarter.
How Should Investors Play CIEN Stock?
Ciena is well-poised to gain from the increasing demand for its solutions driven by 5G and AI proliferation. However, stiff competition, supply chain challenges and increasing costs keep us on the sidelines. Consequently, it might not be prudent to bet on the stock at the moment.
At present, CIEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) and Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) . UI and IDCC presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas INTZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $7.30. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its shares have surged 146.2% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 39.6% in the past six months.
INTZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 43.06%. In the last reported quarter, Intrusion delivered an earnings surprise of 16.67%. Its shares have surged 91.7% in the past six months.