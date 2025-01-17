Photronics at 10.6X P/E is Trading Dirt Cheap: Right Time to Buy?

Photronics ( PLAB Quick Quote PLAB - Free Report) stock is trading at a significant discount, as suggested by the Value Score of A. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Earnings, PLAB is trading at 10.6X, lower than its median of 11.53X and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 26.99X. Although PLAB has been suffering from sluggish semiconductor industry trends, geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic headwinds, prospects in 2025 are bright, given the growing demand for its chips in AI, IoT, 5G and consumer products. Improving demand for advanced display technologies is expected to boost Photronics’ top-line growth. PLAB Shares Trading at Discount
These factors are expected to help Photronics’ shares recover this year. On a trailing 12 month basis, PLAB shares have declined 17.5%, underperforming the broader sector’s appreciation of 29.5%.
Photronics expects first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues between $208 million and $216 million, reflecting seasonality related to the Chinese New Year beginning in late January.
Operating margin is expected between 23% and 25%, reflecting lower sales due to seasonality offset by disciplined cost controls. Earnings are expected between 43 cents per share and 49 cents per share. PLAB’s Earnings Estimate Shows Upward Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, up 4.5% over the past 60 days, indicating a 12.2% year-over-year increase.
PLAB’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, beating in the remaining one, the average negative surprise being 3.47%.
In the IC market strong demand for PLAB’s high-end chips that support AI is expected to drive growth. Requirement of higher number of layers and masks in complex advanced leading-edge nodes bodes well for Photronics’ prospects.
PLAB saw improved demand for its high-end ICs in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily for high-end designs in Asia. It is benefiting from growing demand for leading-edge AI chips, which are driving multi-node mask demand. This, combined with the U.S. government subsidized supply chain expansion of ICs, bodes well for the mask industry as well as Photronics. FPD is expected to benefit from growing demand for complex, high-end MOSFETs, which are needed to support AMOLED and LTPS mobile display manufacturing. AMOLED manufacturing moving to a larger G8.6 form factor requires high-quality, advanced photomasks that bode well for Photronics’ prospects. Photronics is also benefting from an expanding footprint in China with IT facility in Xiamen and FPD facility in Hefei. China is one of the largest and fastest-growing regions for semiconductor and display production and Photronics expects mask demand to outgrow supply. Increasing regional investments is helping semiconductor fabs to build capacity and driving demand for photomasks. Photronics has operations in four of the top five countries (Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China and the United States) for semiconductor manufacturing. Improving Liquidity Aids PLAB’s Capacity Expansion
Photronics’s cash and short-term investments hit $640.7 million as of Oct. 31, 2024, with short-term debt of $18 million. In fiscal 2024, the company generated a cash flow of $261.4 million.
Improved liquidity is helping Photronics’ plan to expand US IC manufacturing capacity. In 2025, PLAB plans to spend $200 million, with a large focus on expanding U.S. multi-site capacity and capability to capture regional IC markets. Strong balance sheet is helping PLAB to continue its share repurchase program. Since 2018, it returned $130 million to shareholders with $100 million remaining under current authorization. Conclusion
PLAB is riding on an expanding global presence and strong market share. Improving liquidity is helping it build capacity. Photronics is significantly undervalued, which is attractive for investors.
Photronics currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies investors should start accumulating stock right now.
