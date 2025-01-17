Back to top

VOD's Solution to Streamline Global IoT Connectivity: Stock to Gain?

Vodafone, Inc. (VOD - Free Report) recently introduced Global SIM+, a single SIM solution that integrates roaming and local connectivity to allow IoT devices to seamlessly connect with any network worldwide. Vodafone’s Global SIM+ solution transforms the global roaming SIM into a local country SIM, ensuring smooth connectivity for customers even in stringently regulated markets.

Challenges in Global Connectivity for IoT Devices

Roaming agreements ensure continuous service to customers when they are outside the coverage area of their home network. Roaming services has a major significance for several industries as several global enterprises require uninterrupted connectivity for their daily operations. For instance, the shipping industry, which extensively uses IoT technology, is heavily dependent on Internet connectivity enabled by roaming services. 

However, several countries like Brazil, China and Saudi Arabia restrict the use of permanent roaming services for IoT devices. While countries like Canada, the United States and Australia don’t have any regulatory restrictions, their local network providers often restrict connections for incoming IoT devices. These stringent regulatory rules are a major challenge for global businesses and IoT manufacturers.

IoT manufacturers have to identify their device’s deployment location and collaborate with local network operators to comply with local regulations. Creating technical and commercial relationships with several network service providers and complying with roaming regulations is a time-consuming and costly endeavor.

Will Vodafone Stock Benefit From This Product Launch?

Recognizing these shortcomings, Vodafone introduced Global SIM+ to address these issues. The solution equips IoT devices with Vodafone’s profile and connects it to Vodafone’s Global Data Service Platform (GDSP). When the device reaches a country, the solution automatically downloads the local network profile from VOD’s GDSP. It then activates the SIM with the local network by ensuring compliance with local regulations. Moreover, the solution allows manufacturers to remotely manage all their devices, simplifying connectivity management.

Several IoT manufacturers and businesses are increasing their collaboration with international mobile network operators to eliminate these complexities and ensure consistent connectivity worldwide. As one of the largest providers of global IoT connectivity, Vodafone is well-positioned to gain from this market trend.

VOD's Stock Price Movement

The stock has gained 0.4% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 9.4%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VOD’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Vodafone currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.

InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 114.47%.

It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.38%. ZG delivered an earnings surprise of 25.47%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company is witnessing solid momentum in rental revenues, driven by growth in both multi and single-family listings, which is a positive factor.


