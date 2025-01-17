We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
VOD's Solution to Streamline Global IoT Connectivity: Stock to Gain?
Vodafone, Inc. (VOD - Free Report) recently introduced Global SIM+, a single SIM solution that integrates roaming and local connectivity to allow IoT devices to seamlessly connect with any network worldwide. Vodafone’s Global SIM+ solution transforms the global roaming SIM into a local country SIM, ensuring smooth connectivity for customers even in stringently regulated markets.
Challenges in Global Connectivity for IoT Devices
Roaming agreements ensure continuous service to customers when they are outside the coverage area of their home network. Roaming services has a major significance for several industries as several global enterprises require uninterrupted connectivity for their daily operations. For instance, the shipping industry, which extensively uses IoT technology, is heavily dependent on Internet connectivity enabled by roaming services.
However, several countries like Brazil, China and Saudi Arabia restrict the use of permanent roaming services for IoT devices. While countries like Canada, the United States and Australia don’t have any regulatory restrictions, their local network providers often restrict connections for incoming IoT devices. These stringent regulatory rules are a major challenge for global businesses and IoT manufacturers.
IoT manufacturers have to identify their device’s deployment location and collaborate with local network operators to comply with local regulations. Creating technical and commercial relationships with several network service providers and complying with roaming regulations is a time-consuming and costly endeavor.
Will Vodafone Stock Benefit From This Product Launch?
Recognizing these shortcomings, Vodafone introduced Global SIM+ to address these issues. The solution equips IoT devices with Vodafone’s profile and connects it to Vodafone’s Global Data Service Platform (GDSP). When the device reaches a country, the solution automatically downloads the local network profile from VOD’s GDSP. It then activates the SIM with the local network by ensuring compliance with local regulations. Moreover, the solution allows manufacturers to remotely manage all their devices, simplifying connectivity management.
Several IoT manufacturers and businesses are increasing their collaboration with international mobile network operators to eliminate these complexities and ensure consistent connectivity worldwide. As one of the largest providers of global IoT connectivity, Vodafone is well-positioned to gain from this market trend.
VOD's Stock Price Movement
The stock has gained 0.4% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 9.4%.
VOD’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Vodafone currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
