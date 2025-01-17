See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
CWEN vs. BE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Alternative Energy - Other sector have probably already heard of Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) and Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, both Clearway Energy and Bloom Energy are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CWEN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 47.39, while BE has a forward P/E of 64.72. We also note that CWEN has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59.
Another notable valuation metric for CWEN is its P/B ratio of 0.95. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BE has a P/B of 11.83.
Based on these metrics and many more, CWEN holds a Value grade of B, while BE has a Value grade of F.
Both CWEN and BE are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CWEN is the superior value option right now.