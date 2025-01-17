See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
DXC or EPAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with DXC Technology Company. (DXC - Free Report) and Epam (EPAM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Both DXC Technology Company. and Epam have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
DXC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.49, while EPAM has a forward P/E of 20.26. We also note that DXC has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EPAM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66.
Another notable valuation metric for DXC is its P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EPAM has a P/B of 3.67.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DXC's Value grade of A and EPAM's Value grade of C.
Both DXC and EPAM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DXC is the superior value option right now.