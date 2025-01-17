Rumble Stock Surges 253% in a Year: Is There More Room to Run in 2025?

Rumble ( RUM Quick Quote RUM - Free Report) shares have skyrocketed 253% in the trailing 12-month period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.4% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s rise of 26.4%. The uptick can be attributed to strong audience monetization growth, particularly through increased Rumble Premium subscriptions and higher revenues from its Rumble Advertising Center, alongside a significant surge in user engagement, driven by the U.S. presidential election. In the third quarter of 2024, Rumble reported strong growth in monthly active users (MAUs), reaching 67 million, helping drive its monetization efforts. The company has also outperformed its peers, such as Amazon’s ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud, which is also making strong efforts in the cloud services market. AMZN and GOOGL have returned 45.2% and 36.2%, respectively, over the trailing 12-month period. RUM Shares Beat Sector, Industry Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The outperformance was driven by Rumble Cloud’s continued growth, particularly during the high-traffic election period. This demonstrated Rumble’s cloud infrastructure capabilities, positioning it as an attractive option for enterprise customers and contributing to new business opportunities.
Rumble Expands With Key Cloud Partnerships
Rumble continues to engage with large enterprise customers across different stages of the sales cycle, signaling the platform’s growing importance in the cloud market.
In January 2025, Rumble entered into a strategic cloud services agreement with the Government of El Salvador. This deal encompasses a range of services, including object and block storage, cloud computing, databases, load balancers, and Kubernetes integration. It highlights the growing shift toward companies like Rumble that align with values of freedom and decentralization. The partnership with the government further bolsters Rumble’s standing in the cloud market, showcasing its capability to deliver comprehensive cloud solutions to key public sector players. In October 2024, Rumble further expanded its portfolio by securing Sticker Mule as a cloud client. By moving its AI processing to Rumble Cloud and utilizing NVIDIA’s ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) H100 inventory, the partnership bolsters Rumble’s cloud offerings and deepens collaboration with NVIDIA, further enhancing Rumble’s technological credibility. RUM’s Benefits From an Expanding Portfolio
Rumble’s expanding portfolio has been a major growth driver for its success. In the third quarter of 2024, Rumble launched its app on Xbox, expanding its video distribution and enhancing viewers' experiences while supporting the independent creator economy.
The growth was further fueled by the launch of Rumble Premium and the addition of exclusive content like Stephen Crowder’s MugClub and Street League Skateboarding, which drove strong subscriber growth and created more value for both viewers and creators. RUM’s growth was further accelerated by a significant shift in the advertising landscape. The dissolution of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, which had previously imposed restrictions on advertising, allowed Rumble to secure its first major brand advertising deal. This shift enabled Rumble to attract corporate advertisers, further boosting its revenue streams. In December 2024, Rumble landed its first major brand advertising partnership, signaling a shift in the advertising landscape and recognizing the growing influence of independent creators on the platform. Rumble also ramped up advertising inventory in the third quarter of 2024 by introducing mid-roll ads across web, mobile, and connected TV apps, boosting revenues while enhancing the user experience. RUM’s Earnings Estimates Show Upward Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $113.38 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.49%.
The consensus mark for 2025 loss per share is pegged at 35 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 44.44%. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Conclusion: Hold RUM Stock for Now
Rumble stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.
In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book ratio, RUM is trading at 28.74, higher than its median of 12.24 and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 10.53. Price/Book Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Despite a strong portfolio and a rich partner base, Rumble is facing intense competition in the cloud services market, which is negatively impacting its growth prospects.
While the company experienced strong user growth, particularly with a rise in MAUs, monetization lagged behind this growth. As Rumble worked to fully monetize its user base, it saw a decrease in Average Revenue Per User from 37 cents in the second quarter of 2024 to 33 cents in the third quarter of 2024. RUM currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Rumble Stock Surges 253% in a Year: Is There More Room to Run in 2025?
Rumble (RUM - Free Report) shares have skyrocketed 253% in the trailing 12-month period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.4% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s rise of 26.4%.
The uptick can be attributed to strong audience monetization growth, particularly through increased Rumble Premium subscriptions and higher revenues from its Rumble Advertising Center, alongside a significant surge in user engagement, driven by the U.S. presidential election.
In the third quarter of 2024, Rumble reported strong growth in monthly active users (MAUs), reaching 67 million, helping drive its monetization efforts.
The company has also outperformed its peers, such as Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud, which is also making strong efforts in the cloud services market. AMZN and GOOGL have returned 45.2% and 36.2%, respectively, over the trailing 12-month period.
RUM Shares Beat Sector, Industry
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The outperformance was driven by Rumble Cloud’s continued growth, particularly during the high-traffic election period. This demonstrated Rumble’s cloud infrastructure capabilities, positioning it as an attractive option for enterprise customers and contributing to new business opportunities.
Rumble Expands With Key Cloud Partnerships
Rumble continues to engage with large enterprise customers across different stages of the sales cycle, signaling the platform’s growing importance in the cloud market.
In January 2025, Rumble entered into a strategic cloud services agreement with the Government of El Salvador.
This deal encompasses a range of services, including object and block storage, cloud computing, databases, load balancers, and Kubernetes integration. It highlights the growing shift toward companies like Rumble that align with values of freedom and decentralization. The partnership with the government further bolsters Rumble’s standing in the cloud market, showcasing its capability to deliver comprehensive cloud solutions to key public sector players.
In October 2024, Rumble further expanded its portfolio by securing Sticker Mule as a cloud client.
By moving its AI processing to Rumble Cloud and utilizing NVIDIA’s (NVDA - Free Report) H100 inventory, the partnership bolsters Rumble’s cloud offerings and deepens collaboration with NVIDIA, further enhancing Rumble’s technological credibility.
RUM’s Benefits From an Expanding Portfolio
Rumble’s expanding portfolio has been a major growth driver for its success. In the third quarter of 2024, Rumble launched its app on Xbox, expanding its video distribution and enhancing viewers' experiences while supporting the independent creator economy.
The growth was further fueled by the launch of Rumble Premium and the addition of exclusive content like Stephen Crowder’s MugClub and Street League Skateboarding, which drove strong subscriber growth and created more value for both viewers and creators.
RUM’s growth was further accelerated by a significant shift in the advertising landscape. The dissolution of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, which had previously imposed restrictions on advertising, allowed Rumble to secure its first major brand advertising deal. This shift enabled Rumble to attract corporate advertisers, further boosting its revenue streams.
In December 2024, Rumble landed its first major brand advertising partnership, signaling a shift in the advertising landscape and recognizing the growing influence of independent creators on the platform.
Rumble also ramped up advertising inventory in the third quarter of 2024 by introducing mid-roll ads across web, mobile, and connected TV apps, boosting revenues while enhancing the user experience.
RUM’s Earnings Estimates Show Upward Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $113.38 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.49%.
The consensus mark for 2025 loss per share is pegged at 35 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 44.44%.
Rumble Inc. Price and Consensus
Rumble Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rumble Inc. Quote
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Conclusion: Hold RUM Stock for Now
Rumble stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.
In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book ratio, RUM is trading at 28.74, higher than its median of 12.24 and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 10.53.
Price/Book
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Despite a strong portfolio and a rich partner base, Rumble is facing intense competition in the cloud services market, which is negatively impacting its growth prospects.
While the company experienced strong user growth, particularly with a rise in MAUs, monetization lagged behind this growth. As Rumble worked to fully monetize its user base, it saw a decrease in Average Revenue Per User from 37 cents in the second quarter of 2024 to 33 cents in the third quarter of 2024.
RUM currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.