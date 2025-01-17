Buy 4 Low-Beta Stocks AVO, TXO, PEN & STRA to Beat Market Volatility

Key Takeaways Low-beta stocks are resistant to value fluctuations found among other stocks during volatile markets. Using Zacks Research Wizard to screen for such stocks can be valuable when the wider market is turbulent. Low-beta stocks worth exploring now include Mission Produce, TXO Partners, Penumbra and Strategic Education.
Key Takeaways
Amid the expected turbulence in the stock market as investors meticulously scrutinize recent corporate earnings and evaluating key economic signals to forecast the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming interest rate adjustments, there arises an invaluable opportunity to embrace a strategic approach.
In such a dynamic environment, creating a curated portfolio of low-beta stocks is a wise move, as this offers a safeguard against heightened market fluctuations and position investors to navigate volatility with greater resilience and foresight.
Hence, stocks like Mission Produce Inc. (AVO - Free Report) , TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) , Penumbra Inc. (PEN - Free Report) and Strategic Education Inc. (STRA - Free Report) are worth betting on.
What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?
Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.
If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.
For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.
Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:
We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.
Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.
Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.
Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.
Zacks Rank Equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Here are four of the eight stocks that qualified for the screening:
Mission Produce
As a global leader in the avocado industry, Mission Produce is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing consumer demand for healthy eating. Avocados, rich in more than 20 vitamins and minerals, offer significant health benefits for the heart, skin and weight management, making them an increasingly popular choice among health-conscious consumers.
TXO Partners
TXO Partners has a strong footprint in the oil-rich Permian – the most prolific basin in the United States. Being involved in exploration and production activities, the master limited partnership may continue to gain from a favorable commodity pricing environment. Notably, TXO's Mancos Shale project, with 58,500 contiguous acres holding nearly 3 Tcfe of natural gas potential, is set to be a game-changer by potentially increasing reserves fivefold, with Phase I targeting a 3,520-acre block estimated to hold 200-300 Bcf of natural gas, nearly doubling existing reserves.
Penumbra
Penumbra, a global leader in thrombectomy, focuses on cutting-edge solutions for complex conditions like ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism and acute limb ischemia. With its advanced portfolio, including computer-assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), the company addresses blood clot removal efficiently and safely, serving healthcare providers across many countries to enhance patient outcomes.
Strategic Education
Strategic Education demonstrates strong growth across its U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand segments, driven by increasing enrollment, subscription growth and operational efficiency. With a solid financial position, including improved cash flow, debt repayment and rising revenues, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on its mission of promoting economic mobility through education.
You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.
The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.
Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.