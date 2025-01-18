We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) closed at $54.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 5.45% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.95%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.35 billion, indicating a 25.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.31.
It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.82.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.