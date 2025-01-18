We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $33.57, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.
The the stock of provider of midstream energy services has risen by 10.28% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
The upcoming earnings release of Enterprise Products Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.71, indicating a 1.39% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.43 billion, down 1.29% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher within the past month. As of now, Enterprise Products Partners holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.46.
We can also see that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.