Image: Bigstock
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) ending at $490.32, denoting a +0.71% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
The the stock of aerospace and defense company has risen by 1.5% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 28, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.53, marking a 17.34% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.85 billion, down 0.12% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.48% decrease. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Lockheed Martin is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.43.
It's also important to note that LMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.93. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.