Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) ending at $503.78, denoting a -0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 16.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comfort Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.43, reflecting a 34.51% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, up 29.26% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Comfort Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Comfort Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.97. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.23 of its industry.
The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.