Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $57.99, indicating a -0.02% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
Shares of the operator of digital commerce platform have depreciated by 7.94% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 1.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.21, signifying a 625% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $803.48 million, up 35.93% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion, indicating changes of +62.87% and +33.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 15.81% downward. Affirm Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
