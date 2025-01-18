We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
DaVita HealthCare (DVA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $166.24, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.78%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.
The kidney dialysis provider's stock has climbed by 11.73% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, DaVita HealthCare is projected to report earnings of $2.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.25 billion, up 3.47% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. DaVita HealthCare currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, DaVita HealthCare is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.67. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.14.
It's also important to note that DVA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.