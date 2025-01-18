We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Valero Energy (VLO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) closed at $141.05, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
The oil refiner's stock has climbed by 17.19% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, down 95.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.43 billion, down 14.07% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 14.55% decrease. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Valero Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.1. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.89 for its industry.
One should further note that VLO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.