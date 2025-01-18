We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boston Scientific (BSX) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) standing at $98.66, reflecting a +0.5% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.78%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device manufacturer had gained 10.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boston Scientific in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.65, reflecting a 18.18% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.4 billion, indicating a 18.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% downward. As of now, Boston Scientific holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Boston Scientific is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.44. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.22.
We can additionally observe that BSX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.