B2Gold (BTG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
B2Gold (BTG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $2.39, indicating a +0.42% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
Shares of the gold, silver and copper miner have depreciated by 2.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.81% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6% lower. B2Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, B2Gold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.73 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that BTG has a PEG ratio of 0.27. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.56.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.