KLA (KLAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw KLA (KLAC - Free Report) ending at $757.47, denoting a +1.37% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.78%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had gained 20.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of KLA in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. On that day, KLA is projected to report earnings of $7.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.93 billion, up 17.98% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $30.37 per share and revenue of $11.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.93% and +18.19%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KLA currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KLA has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.6 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.5.
Meanwhile, KLAC's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.69.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
