Helmerich & Payne Completes $1.97B Acquisition of KCA Deutag
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP - Free Report) , a global leader in drilling solutions, recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of KCA Deutag International Limited. The transformative move will solidify HP’s position as a global leader in onshore drilling. The company is excited to close the deal successfully and create a transformed organization in the future with an enhanced global footprint, exceptional service capability and superior technology offering.
Currently, the company wants to focus on a seamless transition, which will help it deliver strategic and financial benefits of the transaction. The integration process, meticulously planned by HP’s global teams over the past several months, ensured seamless service delivery and operational excellence.
How Will HP Benefit With the Acquisition?
The acquisition will provide HP with a robust geographic mix, which will accelerate its international growth strategy by increasing its presence in the Middle East. The acquisition will diversify HP’s portfolio across the U.S. and international crude oil and natural gas markets, providing it with an operational scale. The diversified revenue stream will further bolster the company’s cash flow.
An Insight Into the Acquisition Agreement
HP had originally entered into the acquisition agreement in July 2024 for a consideration of $1.97 billion in cash. Although the agreement was approved by the board of directors of the company, it was held for regulatory approvals and some customary closing conditions. The strategic deal was expected to generate about $25 million in synergies by 2026.
Looking Ahead
HP is expected to continue its operations from its Oklahoma headquarters with John Lindsay serving as president and CEO. The company envisions near- and long-term growth driven by this acquisition and expects to offer better drilling services driven by enhanced technological solutions and a broader reach.
HP's Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Oklahoma-based Helmerich & Payne is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the U.S. and internationally. Currently, HP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
