Is iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (
SOXX Quick Quote SOXX - Free Report) debuted on 07/10/2001, and offers broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Blackrock. SOXX has been able to amass assets over $14.88 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Technology ETFs. SOXX seeks to match the performance of the PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index before fees and expenses.
The ICE Semiconductor Index measures the performance of U.S. traded securities of companies engaged in the semiconductor business.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.63%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
SOXX's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Broadcom Inc (
AVGO Quick Quote AVGO - Free Report) accounts for about 11.47% of total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 58.71% of SOXX's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 6.61% so far this year and was up about 23.83% in the last one year (as of 01/20/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $195.35 and $265.49.
SOXX has a beta of 1.29 and standard deviation of 35.67% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 36 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
IShares Semiconductor ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (
XSD Quick Quote XSD - Free Report) tracks S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF ( SMH Quick Quote SMH - Free Report) tracks MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has $1.46 billion in assets, VanEck Semiconductor ETF has $24.28 billion. XSD has an expense ratio of 0.35% and SMH charges 0.35%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
