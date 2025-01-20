We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV - Free Report) was launched on 03/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $282.54 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.94%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 26.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Energy round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Concentrix Corp (CNXC - Free Report) accounts for about 3.52% of total assets, followed by Hf Sinclair Corp (DINO - Free Report) and Pbf Energy Inc (PBF - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 26.86% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RFV seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P MidCap 400 Index.
The ETF return is roughly 4.40% so far this year and it's up approximately 17.16% in the last one year (as of 01/20/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $108.97 and $131.23.
The ETF has a beta of 1.36 and standard deviation of 21.86% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 89 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RFV is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $14.08 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $17.86 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.