Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $2.11 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. FDIS seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index represents the performance of the consumer discretionary sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.68%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 99.90% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc Common Stock Usd.01 (AMZN - Free Report) accounts for about 22.47% of total assets, followed by Tesla Inc Common Stock Usd.001 (TSLA - Free Report) and Home Depot Inc Common Stock Usd.05 (HD - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 61.42% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 2.61% and was up about 32.29% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/20/2025), respectively. FDIS has traded between $75.80 and $104.24 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.30 and standard deviation of 25.09% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 269 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FDIS is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY - Free Report) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $6.76 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $23.70 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.