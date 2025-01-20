If you're looking for an Allocation Balanced fund category, then a potential option is Fidelity Asset Manager 40% (
Is Fidelity Asset Manager 40% (FFANX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
If you're looking for an Allocation Balanced fund category, then a potential option is Fidelity Asset Manager 40% (FFANX - Free Report) . FFANX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
Objective
FFANX is one of many Zacks' Allocation Balanced mutual funds to pick from. Allocation Balanced funds seek to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, though including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. Investors utilize Allocation Balanced funds as a way to get a good start with diversified mutual funds, as well as for core holdings in a portfolio of funds.
History of Fund/Manager
Fidelity is responsible for FFANX, and the company is based out of Boston, MA. The Fidelity Asset Manager 40% made its debut in October of 2007 and FFANX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.50 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Avishek Hazrachoudhury who has been in charge of the fund since April of 2018.
Performance
Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. FFANX has a 5-year annualized total return of 4.78% and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 1.12%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FFANX over the past three years is 9.88% compared to the category average of 13.6%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 9.92% compared to the category average of 14.43%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.51, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. FFANX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -3.78, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FFANX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.51% compared to the category average of 0.91%. So, FFANX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.
While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, Fidelity Asset Manager 40% ( FFANX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Asset Manager 40% ( FFANX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.
Your research on the Allocation Balanced segment doesn't have to stop here.