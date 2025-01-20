Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

JPMorgan US Equity Fund R2

(JUEZX - Free Report) . JUEZX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.19%, management fee of 0.4%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.12%.

T. Rowe Price Cap Appreciation Adviser

(PACLX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.97%. Management fee: 0.59%. PACLX is an All Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in small, medium, and large-cap companies, though they end up focusing on bigger firms due to percentage of assets. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.26% over the last five years.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Retirement

(TRGIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.65%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 14.76%. TRGIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings